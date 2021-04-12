What’s Driving You Crazy? – More trouble on Las Vegas Blvd north of Sahara

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even more fun on Las Vegas Blvd north of Sahara.

In a town where there’s no shortage of things driving you crazy, we’re getting more and more complaints about the three-year-long project that’s got Las Vegas Blvd torn up from Spring Mountain all the way up towards Charleston.

As we’ve mentioned, The Strip between Sahara and Spring Mountain is a Clark County project.

Today we’re talking about the City of Las Vegas throwing another disruption into the mix north of Sahara.

Starting today at the already complicated intersection of Las Vegas Blvd and Oakey, you won’t be able to go west on Oakey potentially for the rest of the month. The good news? The closure is all about repaving. *Eastbound* Oakey from the Blvd is unaffected.

There is a way to avoid some of the cone maze: use Main instead of Las Vegas Blvd and Western instead of Oakey.

Las Vegas Blvd still has only one lane in each direction.

Though it might seem like this has been going on forever, the work started a year ago, so there will still be plenty of work going on for the next two years.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me:traffic8@8newsnow.com.