What’s Driving You Crazy? – More traffic lights in Centennial Hills

Our stories about the 95 and the northern 215 beltway aren’t always about the freeways. Come on along. We’re . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

The reason the freeways are there is the explosive growth in the area. And for folks who’ve moved their lives there, it’s also about keeping their neighborhood streets safe.

So at the intersection of Grand Teton and Grand Canyon that means good bye stop sign, and hello traffic signals.

To help drivers get used to the signals, they’ll stay on all-way red flashing lights until Monday morning. Engineers from the City of Las Vegas were on hand yesterday morning to make sure everything was good to go – from taking the covers off all the fresh signs to the innards of signal control box.

In addition to three previously activated signals at

Oso Blanca and Farm Road,

Oso Blanca and Grand Montecito, and

Grand Teton at Hualapai/Skye Village,

Three more intersections will have new signals activated in the coming weeks:

Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road,

Deer Springs and Grand Canyon

Farm Road and Grand Canyon

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!