What’s Driving You Crazy? – More testing for Project Neon overhead signs

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Ghost of Project Neon is leaving tell-tale “signs.”

The update from the Nevada Dept of Transportation is that the 42 overhead signs installed on the 15 and the 95 during Project Neon are moving forward with testing.

At various times over the next 6 weeks – before the signs are declared “good to go” – you’ll see a whole bunch of stuff *other* than “HOV enforced 24/7” and the “cross the line, pay the fine” thing.

Welcome to “Professor Nate’s Overhead Sign Reading” school. There are three parts to today’s lesson:

1. Variable speed limit signs

2. Variable HOV signs

3. Lane controls

Variable speed limits will be used to deal with traffic issues like crashes or broken down cars. The first thing you’ll see is a yellow diamond alerting you that the speed limit’s about to change. The speed limit will then be posted further ahead on the right side of the overhead sign.

Variable HOV signage *may* be used to open the usually-reserved lane to general traffic – *if* there’s a determined need to ease immediate congestion around a traffic problem.

Lane controls can be any one or more of at least four options:

Green arrow for open lane, an “x” with “caution,” an “x” with “merge” and a red “lane closed.”

No quiz, but may I suggest sharing this with anyone you think would want to know this stuff. We all need to get used to the signs. They’re the future.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.