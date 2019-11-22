What’s Driving You Crazy? – More on the 5-year repaving plan for The Strip

Las Vegas ( KLAS ) – More on the Las Vegas Blvd repaving plan that may drive you crazy for the next five years.

The project was supposed to start taking away lanes between Resorts World and Spring Mountain – but was been delayed by this week’s rain. It’s phase one of a plan to repave The Strip from Sahara to the 215 southern beltway.

We caught up with Jimmy Floyd, from Clark County Public Works. He says the county has worked hard to make sure they don’t end up having to tear up the new repaving as soon as it’s done. He says they also understand there will be times when they really shouldn’t be messing with one of the most famous roads in the world.

He said: “We’re trying to get all the utility companies together to make sure we’re getting all those concerns in part of this project. We’ve identified major conventions as part of this project. I reduced lane allowances for the contractor to increase capacity during conventions. And there’s holidays throughout the duration of this project. The contractor can’t even work during those holidays. It’s to ensure that the impact to the tourism industry and to the travelling public is minimized.

The project is now scheduled to start next week – from 12:30am until 11am Sunday night through Tuesday night, then taking a break for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Not that your email isn’t already full of too much stuff to keep up with, but the county has put together a website for this work on the resort corridor where you might want to consider signing up for email or text alerts.

www.resortcorridor.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.