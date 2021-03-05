What’s Driving You Crazy? – More on that HOV-only freeway access ramp near the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Following up on that H-O-V-only freeway access ramp near the 95 & the 215 northern beltway. Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

Last week, viewer Linda asked about the only on-ramp to southbound 95 from Elkhorn. It’s supposed to be restricted to cars with two or more people. She wrote: “I see single occupants using it all the time. Could you solve this mystery for me?”

Well, Linda, I talked with NHP Trooper Travis Smaka who said that while they will ticket drivers who they see violating that law, there are 5 other things they’re *really* watching out for:

“Speed, not wearing a seatbelt, hazardous moving violations, driving distracted and driving while impaired. But like you brought up earlier, nate, we’ve got our troopers going out all night looking for impaired drivers, and unfortunately, we’ve not had a hard time finding them lately.”

That includes the wrong-way driver who blew a blood alcohol reading more than twice the legal limit just this past Sunday, the same day they also took a 137mph driver off the road. [NHP photos included in the above video]

Thanks again for writing in Linda. We may not have solved your problem, and no one is telling you to break the law just because other people are. It’s just that the NHP has their hands full with life-threatening situations every day.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.