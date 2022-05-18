LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We learned the other day that more and more of us are owning up to texting and driving and other dangerous distractions behind the wheel that can lead to fatal crashes.

Pam Shadel-Fischer from the Governors Highway Safety Association says, “We need to educate the public about the fact that these are real people who are dying: moms, dads, sisters, brothers.”

Tricia Morrow from General Motors says we’re learning more about why we do these things when we *know* we shouldn’t: “Distraction is more than just texting and driving. Distraction can be eating in your vehicle. It can also involve elements of emotional stress. If a driver is under severe emotional distress they can be almost ten times more likely to get into a crash.”

Shadel-Fischer adds: “We’re killing people every day on our roads, and most of these crashes are the result of behaviors that can be prevented.”

