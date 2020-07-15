What’s Driving You Crazy? More Las Vegas geography!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Staying up in the higher elevations.

Thanks for the positive response to the geography lesson on the mountain ranges around Las Vegas from the other day. A couple of clarifications and additions, if you please:

First the McCullough Range on the south end of the valley is actually in the southeast. I mistakenly said it’s in the southwest.

To the north, where I said, “All that is the Sheep Mountains.” Not so fast, Junior Geography Buddy: there’s another mountain range right next door that begs to differ. Which is correct, so, ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce you to: The Las Vegas Range.

Also, left out of Monday’s report: the little mountain off by itself in the northwest. You know I love you, Lone Mountain. Why, when I first got to town back in 1989, you really were all off by your lonesome. Now you’ve got lots of neighbors and folks getting know you. They even bent the 215 to go around you.

I know I’ve left out some of your other favorites, like Gass Peak to the north, Black Mountain in the southeast. But I should probably get back to traffic.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

