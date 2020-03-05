What’s Driving You Crazy? – More lane restrictions on The Strip

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More lane restrictions from “The Resort Corridor” project might drive you crazy.

You for sure should know about the ongoing delays on Las Vegas Blvd between Sahara and Spring Mountain.

We’ve also mentioned the lane restrictions on Koval during repaving between Tropicana and Sands.

So how about more?

This is on the south end of Las Vegas blvd between Tropicana and Mandalay Bay where Clark County says there will be a lane closure in each direction off & on until this summer. Crews are working to widen sidewalks and install bollards in the area. And, oh by the way, says The Resort Corridor website: there may also be times when two lanes are closed in one direction or the other.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.