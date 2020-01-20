What’s Driving You Crazy? – More lane restrictions on the 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you thought the long holiday weekend of lane restrictions on the 215 beltway was coming to an end, think again.

Starting at 6 MLK Monday morning and scheduled to run until 5pm you’ll be down a lane northbound on the 215 from Durango to Charleston. Good luck.

But wait. There’s more. A shorter stretch of the beltway – the one between the 15 and Decatur – will be down to one lane in each direction mainly during the overnight hours for a few nights this week. Here are the specifics:

Work will go from approximately 9pm until 5am Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday. The reason for the restriction might take some of the sting away, because it makes it sound like the county may be close to wrapping up work on this short stretch of the beltway:

The lane closures are needed so crews can install new lane markings along the highway.

There’s still a lot of work to be done on the Beltway between Tropicana and Charleston, and we’ll keep you posted when lane restrictions might drive you crazy.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.