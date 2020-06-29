What’s Driving You Crazy? – More I-15 repaving lane closures

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another repaving project takes away more lanes on and around I-15.

While work continues on the south end of the 15 between St Rose Pkwy and Silverado Ranch, today we’re taking you up to the near north side of the freeway – at Cheyenne.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is scheduled to reduce not I-15, but Cheyenne to one lane in each direction between Losee Road on the west and Berg Street on the east from 9pm until 5 each following morning. It started last night (Sunday) and is scheduled to wrap up Thursday morning, just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

For one night during that period, you also won’t be able to get off the north 15 at Cheyenne. This is set for Tuesday night 5am Wednesday.

As for the south end of the 15, here is NDOT’s nightly schedule of shifting repaving lane closures between St Rose and Silverado Ranch:

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, June 29-June 30

· The shoulder and outside travel lane along north and southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 29, until 5 a.m., June 30, in Clark County.

· The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 29, until 5 a.m., June 30, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, June 30-July1

· The shoulder and outside travel lane along north and southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 30, until 5 a.m., July 1, in Clark County.

· The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 30, until 5 a.m., July 1, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, July 1-July 2

· Two inside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 1, until 5 a.m., July 2, in Clark County.

· Two inside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., July 1, until 5 a.m., July 2, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, July 6-July 7

· Two inside travel lanes along north and southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 6, until 5 a.m., July 7, in Clark County.

· Two inside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., July 6, until 5 a.m., July 7, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, July 7-July 8

· Two outside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 7, until 5 a.m., July 8, in Clark County.

· The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 7, until 5 a.m., July 8, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, July 8-July 9

· Two outside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 8, until 5 a.m., July 9, in Clark County.

· The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 8, until 5 a.m., July 9, in Clark County.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.