PRIMM, NV ( KLAS ) – The 10-mile long Labor Day holiday back-ups may be gone but there’s still a double whammy on I-15 around Primm.

We’ll start with the Nevada Dept of Transportation. Spokesman Justin Hopkins says both the off and on ramps on the south 15 to & from Primm are shutting down tonight and tomorrow. The good news is they won’t be closed at the same time. From 9 tonight and tomorrow night until 5 tomorrow and Friday morning they’re alternating ramp repaving as part of the overall plan to improve the drive into southern California. NDOT points out that while drivers heading through may not have access to Primm, the contractor is making sure employees can get in and out of the area.

On the California side, where – in addition to the diversion for all drivers at the agriculture check station – Caltrans will be doing alternating lane closures for repaving and concrete barrier installation. This work is scheduled to start at 6 each evening and run until 10 the next morning the rest of the week.

Caltrans says the work will be done by Friday morning – with nothing getting in the way for Friday night drivers heading to Cali.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

