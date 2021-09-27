What’s Driving You Crazy? – More headaches in The Big Squeeze on the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An inconvenience now – and a big headache yet to come

In addition to some one-lane-only drives on both the north and southbound 95/515 during overnight hours, the Nevada Dept of Transportation has taken a near-downtown access ramp offline for just over a month: the Casino Center / 4th st on-ramp to the northbound 95/515. NDOT suggests staying on Casino Center to Bonanza, then heading west to MLK for access to the northbound freeway. That’s scheduled to last until early November.

The bigger, more impactful shut-down? Eastern under the 95/515. That complete closure starts Friday night at midnight and is scheduled to run for just over a week until Sunday night the 10th. Expect big delays on the suggested detours: Stewart and Bonanza to 13th and/or Maryland Pkwy. Good luck to the local businesses in the area where NDOT says there *will* be access.

Please check out the NDOT website – i515project.com – for detailed information.

