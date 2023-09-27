LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As if there wasn’t enough road work almost everywhere you go, fasten your seatbelts for more.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says that for the next 4 months, four miles of Sahara are going to be improved.

It’s the stretch between Rainbow and Rancho in the central valley.

NDOT says that starting Monday crews will be

* working on medians

* improving traffic signals

* beefing up pedestrian safety, especially near palace station.

They’re also going to redo the right turn lane from westbound Sahara to go north on Rainbow.

The good news? NDOT says *most* of the work will be at night and overnight – but be prepared to see more of your favorites: cones off and on throughout the area.

