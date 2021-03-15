What’s Driving You Crazy? – More Centennial Bowl ramp closures

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Why save stuff for our weekly “Centennial Bowling” updates on Fridays, when there’s stuff going on there that could affect your drive right now “where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway”?

It’s another round of ramp closures as part of the $155-million final phase of the project. Here we go:

First: the ramp from south 95 that lets you exit to Centennial Center, Ann Road, and Rancho is shutting down at 8 each night and scheduled to run until 5 each following morning this week except Wednesday night into Thursday.

Next: tomorrow night the northbound 95 ramp to Buffalo will also be closed.

Here’s a little traffic geek speak: it’s not just about the new flyover ramps there. NDOT says: the closures are needed for “placing drilled shafts to reinforce the subbase for construction of new flyovers.”

There will not be a quiz. But consider this an “open book” as you go back over this report.

