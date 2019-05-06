What’s Driving You Crazy? – Mon., May 6, 2019

Heads-up for drivers in extreme southern Clark County:

For the next week and half work by NDOT crews on state highway 164 could affect your ride between Searchlight and Nipton, CA. Highway 164 *is* the official name, but most folks call it “Nipton Road.”

Whatever you call it, crews are going to be “crack-sealing” the road in two-mile stretches from 4am to 8pm every day. There will be flaggers and a pilot car to chaperone drivers through, one direction at a time on that two-lane road. NDOT says delays will be “minor.”

NDOT’s Tony Illia on “crack sealing”:

“[It]prevents further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” adding, “ It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

Tony wants to make sure you know there won’t be any work done on the project over the upcoming Mother’s Day weeknd. The sealing is supposed to be done a week from Wednesday, on the 15th.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!