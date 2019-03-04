What’s Driving You Crazy? – Mon., Mar. 4, 2019

A viewer is really upset with ndot about project neon in the Spaghetti Bowl. David writes:

“NDOT has managed to do a major screw up which could be fatal for drivers. If you are driving southbound 95 toward Phoenix at the 15, there are the left three lanes that have a major lane shift to the left. NDOT built the highway rising up into a ‘hill.’ They created a blind spot and a major lane shift right in this blind spot. The old lanes are still embedded in the pavement giving the false illusion the highway continues straight. I travel this every day and [have] almost been involved in many accidents. NDOT should be at the ABSOLUTE MINIMUM responsible to paint arrows on the sign above warning the approaching drivers of the drastic lane change to the left.”

David- I sent your note over to Tony Illia AT N-DOT. Here’s what he wrote back:

“Project Neon re-striped U.S. Highway 95 southbound to provide an additional lane while we had I-15 reduced during the 2018 construction season. This summer, however, Project Neon will repave this section of U.S. 95, including the ‘Spaghetti Bowl’ ramps to eliminate ‘ghost striping’ and improve the merging from the I-15. NDOT will work with its contractor to refresh the existing striping to ensure safety on the freeway.”

David, I hope this helps and I appreciate your concern and taking the time to write in. All of us need to be aware of road markings and nearby signage whenever and wherever we get behind the wheel – maybe even more so in construction areas.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!