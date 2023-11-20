LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you think we’ve been “droning” on too long about anything and everything F1 related, Metro Police say, “hold my (non-alcoholic) beer!”

While Sheriff Kevin McMahill and hundreds of officers were anywhere and everywhere protecting each night’s 100,000 race fans, Deputy Chief Dori Koren highlighted an elite Metro unit, tweeting:

“Last night during F1 in Las Vegas, this guy tried to fly a drone on The Strip, which is illegal and dangerous. Our anti-drone unit tracked the activity. And – as you know – we don’t mess around. Illegally fly a drone = up to $15k in fines. So be smart: don’t fly a drone on The Strip. Keep your drone dreams grounded.”

Thanks to Metro Police for everything they do for all of us every day – even the things we don’t always know about.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.