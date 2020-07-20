What’s Driving You Crazy? – Messy Airport Connector tunnel

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A not very pretty word picture of the Airport Connector tunnels.

Viewer Kathy writes: “The Airport Connector tunnel is a mess — there is trash in the shoulder and white gunk that looks like it dripped from the ceiling. It sure could benefit from a thorough clean up and a street sweeper along the shoulders.”

Kathy, we talked about just such a clean-up – at least on the northbound tunnel back in October of last year.

NATE VIDEO CLIP FROM OCTOBER: The tunnel will be down to one lane between midnight and 5am so crews can clean and make repairs. They will not be working on Friday and Saturday nights.

So, Kathy, thanks for writing in. Let me do some checking with Clark County on how that clean-up went, and what they have to say about your email.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

