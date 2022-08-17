LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Meet the guy who put up that “please fix this road” sign on Ft Apache in the far southwest valley. And find out what the County Commissioner who serves that area had to say to him.

We reported Monday on the County’s completion of the project that started back in January with blasting some of the terrain south of Warm Springs down towards Wigwam.

County Commissioner Justin Jones has a list of the finished improvements:

“Two vehicle lanes both ways, buffered bike lanes, sidewalks and street lights.”

At the ceremony marking the end of the work Jones had a few words for Ed Benites, the fella that made that “please fix this road” sign. Instead of a confrontation, Jones had a surprise:

“I got a new sign for ya! It’s done!”

The County is now planning to extend the improvements on Ft Apache south to Blue Diamond.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.