What’s Driving You Crazy? – Many more years of construction on the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If all you want to know is “When will the 95/515 get back to whatever normal is?” A new website from the Nevada Dept of Transportation drives home the point that it’s going to be a while

nv515.com shows that what we’re in the middle of right now is just part of six different projects that may stretch into the year 2030.

The “Big Squeeze” will eventually be overshadowed by the “Downtown Access Project” which will completely rebuild the entire freeway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern. That’s the one that could take you into the turn of the decade.

Early next year current plans call for almost two years worth of repaving around the 215.

Late next year NDOT is planning to redo just about everything around the freeway & Charleston

Sometime in 2023, it’ll be what’s sometimes been called the “Henderson Bowl” due for a two-year-long makeover.

And last but not least, a bunch of work around the 95/515 at flamingo is on the calendar for 2025.

Here’s the link to all of these projects: nv515.com

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

