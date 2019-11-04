What’s Driving You Crazy – malfunctioning traffic signals

How to report a traffic signal that may not be working right.

Heather wrote in about an intersection in the southeast valley:

“The traffic lights at Russell and Mountain Vista are not working properly. When traveling north on Mountain Vista the left turn light does not change in the morning. Also the straight light going west on Russell is extremely quick. Only a few cars are able to go before it is red again. People are now running lights and it is getting dangerous. This is near a school and I am worried about a bad accident happening.”

Heather, I’ll pass your email along to the Regional Transportation Commission folks who maintain the thousands of traffic signals in Las Vegas and the the surrounding area. Did you know you – or anyone – can report any traffic issue directly to the RTC at 702-928-CONE (2663) -or- email seeingorangenv@rtcsnv.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.