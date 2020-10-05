What’s Driving You Crazy? – Making the main road through Pahrump more pedestrian-friendly

PAHRUMP, NV ( KLAS ) – Improving traffic for drivers and pedestrians in Pahrump

The main road through Pahrump – State Highway 160 – is getting a pedestrian-friendly makeover starting today.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says it’s a pretty short stretch of the highway – at Postal Drive, which is the street between the Saddle West Hotel and Casino on the west and the Best Western hotel just up and across the way.

Crews will be putting in two new streetlights – adding crosswalk markings – and putting in one of those pedestrian-activated overhead flashing light set-ups.

NDOT says that while most of the work will take a place at night to reduce traffic disruptions, drivers should expect occasional lane restrictions – and even some detours through nearby streets at times

The goal is to have the $246,000 project finished by the end of the year.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

