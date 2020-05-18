What’s Driving You Crazy? – Making sure you see motorcyclists

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Getting everyone on the same page when it comes to seeing motorcyclists on the road

Something called the “Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program” wants you to check for motorcyclists *three* times at every intersection by looking left, right – and then left again – before *you* turn left. They even put it in the form of a public service announcement, which is part of the video [above].

Nevada Rider says there were 46 motorcycle fatalities in 2019, which is 16% of all traffic deaths last year. And they say one of the leading causes of the fatalities is drivers making left turns in front of motorcycles in intersections. So just remember “left, right, left” before *you* turn left.

The Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program is part of the State Dept of Public Safety’s “Zero Fatalities” program.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

