What’s Driving You Crazy? – LV Blvd closed near The Strat

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More work on the Welcome To Las Vegas arches near The Strat.

We’ve talked about how tricky it is driving on Las Vegas Blvd north of Sahara. Now the city of Las Vegas says overnight closures in the area will last through next Thursday.

They sent a couple of pictures of what it’ll look like when it’s done. But they’re not there yet.

During the day it’s down to one lane in each direction and you’ve got to be very careful following the cone maze.

The Las Vegas Blvd closure in the work area is from 9pm until 5 each following morning, except for over the weekend. Suggested alternates: Paradise for southbound travel. And Fairfield for northbound. Fairfield is the first street west of Las Vegas Blvd on Sahara. It’s right next to the gigantic souvenir shop.

Construction began in March on the $6.5 million project that is now scheduled to be complete in November 2020. The arches cross over Las Vegas Boulevard in the area between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues, and feature an emblem hanging over the boulevard with a script “Las Vegas.”

The arches are a part of the continued updating of infrastructure and signage happening in downtown Las Vegas, and are near the popular showgirl installation where Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street come together

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

