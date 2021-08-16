What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lousy school zone drivers

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A school zone reminder from a concerned viewer

A week into the new school year and viewer Donny is already fed up:

“I have no problem slowing down for kids; they’re unpredictable. The parents are quite possibly the worst drivers in the world: Double parked, illegal u-turns, constant near misses of fender benders from not checking blind spots and just pulling their car out. The parents don’t pay attention. Rant over.”

So parents: pay attention! Double parking and U-turns are illegal in school zones.

