Nye County, NV ( KLAS ) – A heads-up on big-time long term road work on US95 in Nye County.
Starting a week from today the Nevada Dept of Transportation will have 8 month’s worth of a rolling 1-lane closure on US95 between Amargosa Valley and Beatty.
That’s a pretty big deal, with NDOT using flaggers and a pilot car to get you through.
It’s more than a repaving project.
Crews are not only widening the lanes on the 28 mile stretch, but also putting in a couple areas of passing lanes.
It’s scheduled to start April 11 – a week from today – and maybe running through the end of the year. I’m planning on reminding you next Monday, too.
Here are the highlights as listed by NDOT:
- Add passing lanes: Southbound between mileposts 54.5 and 55.9 and northbound between mileposts 31.2 and 32.5
- Add dedicated turning lanes at SR-373, Valley View Blvd. & US-Ecology Rd.
- Add new electrical service and highway lighting at SR-373, Valley View Blvd. & US-Ecology Rd.
- Construct stormwater facilities at milepost 58.4
