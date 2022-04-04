Nye County, NV ( KLAS ) – A heads-up on big-time long term road work on US95 in Nye County.

Starting a week from today the Nevada Dept of Transportation will have 8 month’s worth of a rolling 1-lane closure on US95 between Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

That’s a pretty big deal, with NDOT using flaggers and a pilot car to get you through.

It’s more than a repaving project.

Crews are not only widening the lanes on the 28 mile stretch, but also putting in a couple areas of passing lanes.

It’s scheduled to start April 11 – a week from today – and maybe running through the end of the year. I’m planning on reminding you next Monday, too.

Here are the highlights as listed by NDOT:

Add passing lanes: Southbound between mileposts 54.5 and 55.9 and northbound between mileposts 31.2 and 32.5

Add dedicated turning lanes at SR-373, Valley View Blvd. & US-Ecology Rd.

Add new electrical service and highway lighting at SR-373, Valley View Blvd. & US-Ecology Rd.

Construct stormwater facilities at milepost 58.4

Here’s an NDOT map of all highway mile markers in the state

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.