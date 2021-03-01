What’s Driving You Crazy? – Let’s talk about flashing lights in school zones!

Now let’s really talk about flashing lights in school zones!

There were a lot of questions about why lights were flashing in school zones when kids *weren’t* on campus. Now you need to get back into the groove of paying extra attention.

This message is not just for drivers just passing through. It’s especially for anyone dropping off the young ones – some for their very first in-school experience: safety comes first! **Slow down!** It shouldn’t matter that there will be extra police patrols around schools with hefty fines for violators, but if that’s what motivates you to do the right thing, then “yay!”

And this isn’t just for speeders. Moms, dads, grandparents: it could also be you if you double park, or swing u-turns that aren’t allowed.

Also: any school that serves as a ccsd food distribution site will still have the low-speed-limit lights flashing at various times of day. In fact, you may see even more schools turning them on. That’s because with elementary school classes in session, those campuses will no longer be food distribution sites. The district is moving them to nearby middle or junior high campuses.

There’s a link to the list of all those sites on our website 8newsnow.com.

Thank you for watching out for the kids in our community.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.