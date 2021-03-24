What’s Driving You Crazy? – Learning about RIPRAP

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Dropping some traffic lingo from an ordinary ramp closure.

The gist of a recent NDOT press release is the closure of southbound I-11 on and off-ramps at Wagonwheel. That started a couple of nights ago and is scheduled to run from 8pm to 5am nightly until April 8.

But it’s the work that’s being done that provides a tiny peek into the wide world of traffic – besides cars moving around.

NDOT says:

“The temporary closures are needed for constructing riprap drainage channels alongside the interchange.”

You’ve probably driven by many examples of riprap without knowing that’s what it’s called.

Wikipedia says riprap is: “Human-placed rock or other material. Ripraps are used to armor shorelines, streambeds, and bridge abutments against erosion.”

You may have never stopped to think about it other than maybe: “Hey- nice rocks by the side of the road.”

But lemme tell you: riprap is a serious business. They don’t just toss those rocks out there. I found dozens of 100-page documents with diagrams and crazy math equations. Riprap. Who knew?

Learn more about “RIPRAP” by clicking here (US Dept of Transportation “search” page).

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.