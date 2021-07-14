What’s Driving You Crazy? – Learning a term from the road rage dictionary

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Learning an unfortunate term from the road-rage dictionary. A viewer email about rude drivers. James writes:

“I drive safely and courteously, not too slow, not too fast. I go with the flow and obey the laws. This seems to have made me the target of aggressive, dangerous behavior from harassing, threatening drivers of big trucks with big wheels. I’ve been flipped off, cut off, charged from behind, tailgated with only inches between vehicles, and have even had to take evasive action.”

Then James threw in a term I’d not heard before: he says he’s been “coal-rolled.”

Wikipedia says: “Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes.”

James concludes: “Please tell me that somebody at Metro or NHP is aware that this is happening in our valley and that they are at least trying to catch some of these boneheads.”

I’m passing your email along james. Thanks for taking the time to write in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.