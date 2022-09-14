LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Two types of speeders are bothering a northwest valley viewer. Gail writes first about the Exit Ramp Tailgater:

“Getting off the 215 beltway at Cheyenne people practically ride up your bumper going at least 70 on a 45mph exit. Scares me every time.”

Then there’s the Wild Wild West Speeder. Gail:

“On Lake Mead from Thomas Ryan it’s a 35mph zone? Not! I was going 40. People passing me? At least 70+ with no cops around. It’s like a free for all. No wonder there are so many crashes.”

Gail, we’re passing your comments on to Metro and the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. Law enforcement’s standard answer is that unless they’re on a saturation patrol, an officer will only go after a serious speeder if they come upon them and aren’t on their way to a higher priority call.

