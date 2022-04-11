LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even after the wind is gone in a day or two, it’s still going to feel “drafty” around part of The Las Vegas Strip.

Of course we’re talking about the NFL Draft.

The event itself is more than two weeks away, but drivers on Flamingo and Las Vegas Blvd will see lanes coned off starting Wednesday and scheduled to run for two weeks.

You’ll be losing the far right turn lane from eastbound Flamingo to go south on Las Vegas Blvd. From 6am to 5pm you’ll also lose the *2nd* right turn lane.

Drivers on southbound Las Vegas Blvd: they’re taking away the two right lanes from Flamingo to the main Bellagio entrance. From 6am to 5pm you’ll also lose the *3nd* from the right southbound lane.

This is all so crews can build the red carpet stage over the Bellagio fountains.

Full road closures won’t happen until we get closer to Draft Day.

