What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lane restrictions on I-15 around Tropicana

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You know a project is going to be around for a while when NDOT gives it a logo.

Do you get the idea that this Tropicana I-15 project we keep talking about may really be for real?

And this is just the start. Easy to deal with lane restrictions in the early stages of the project – all between the hours of 9pm and 5am, and all involving right shoulder and right lane closures on the southbound 15 between Flamingo and Trop., except for late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning when you’ll also lose the right lane of the on-ramp from Trop to *north*-bound 15. NDOT describes the work as “utility and geotechnical.”

Monday, Dec. 13

The right lane and shoulder on southbound I-15 between Harmon and Tropicana avenues will be closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

The right lane and shoulder on southbound I-15 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue will be closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

The right lane and shoulder on southbound I-15 between Harmon and Tropicana avenues will be closed.

Thursday, Dec. 16

The right lane and shoulder on southbound I-15 between Harmon and Tropicana avenues will be closed.

From 1 a.m. until 7 a.m., the right lane on the onramp from Tropicana to northbound I-15 will be closed.

