LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More construction cone headaches on the 215 around the 95.

The north and eastbound side of the western 215 beltway is being taken down to one lane anywhere from around Lone Mountain all the way around the curve to the 95 in the Centennial Bowl. From 9 each night until around daylight.

Over the next few weeks you should be ready for the same thing going the other way. Clark County says none of the work should be a daytime problem.

You’ll have plenty of time to get used to the overnight lane reductions: they’re scheduled to last until maybe May. Nine months of work as part of widening the beltway from two to three lanes through the area.

If it makes you feel any better: the County leaves you playing a little bit of guessing came with the tease that there will be times during the project with no overnight lane restrictions.

Buckle up, drive carefully

