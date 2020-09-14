What’s Driving You Crazy – Lane/ramp restrictions on I-15 and US95

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Lane restrictions around the south end of I-15 and on the 95 near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Getting onto I-15 from Blue Diamond Road is going to be tough for the next few nights. Specifically, the Nevada Dept of Transportation says the ramps to the *northbound* 15 from both east & westbound Blue Diamond will be restricted. This work started Sunday night and will run from 9pm to 5 the following morning until this Thursday, September 17th. NDOT says surveying crews need some of those lanes.

Now to the 95 just east of the Spaghetti Bowl. Starting tonight at 9 and running until 4 the following morning – also through Thursday morning – the northbound side of the 95/515 will be down a couple of lanes between eastern and Las Vegas Blvd. NDOT says the lanes will be closed for bridge inspections. We hope you’ve taken a moment to check out the NDOT website for public input on the proposed “Downtown Access Project” to update the freeway there.

It’s ndotdap.com.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

