What’s Driving You Crazy? – Kids take on school zone speeders

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A different perspective on school zone speeders
Instead of pounding you over the head again with the same ol’ message, the Metro Police twitter account put out a video – from the kids’ point of view:
(( sound effect of a car speeding through school zone ))
(( KID IN METRO UNIFORM ))
WHAT THE HECK! HEY LADY! YOU’RE SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE! GIVE US A BRAKE! SLOW DOWN!
(( DRIVER ))
I JUST GOT A BIG TIME TICKET.
(( KID IN METRO UNIFORM ))
HEY EVERYBODY- THIS IS A SCHOOL ZONE. GIVE US A BRAKE!
You heard the kid: give us a brake! Complete coverage of back-to-school day one throughout the day on 8newsnow.
Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone
If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.