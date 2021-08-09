What’s Driving You Crazy? – Kids take on school zone speeders

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A different perspective on school zone speeders

Instead of pounding you over the head again with the same ol’ message, the Metro Police twitter account put out a video – from the kids’ point of view:

(( sound effect of a car speeding through school zone ))

(( KID IN METRO UNIFORM ))

WHAT THE HECK! HEY LADY! YOU’RE SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE! GIVE US A BRAKE! SLOW DOWN!

(( DRIVER ))

I JUST GOT A BIG TIME TICKET.

(( KID IN METRO UNIFORM ))

HEY EVERYBODY- THIS IS A SCHOOL ZONE. GIVE US A BRAKE!

You heard the kid: give us a brake! Complete coverage of back-to-school day one throughout the day on 8newsnow.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.