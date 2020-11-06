What’s Driving You Crazy? – It’s not all about cars in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The big picture and the minute details where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway. C’mon? Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

As we await next month’s completion of the last big flyover ramp – taking you from southbound 95 to eastbound 215, here’s the big umbrella picture of what all of the work in the centennial bowl has been about

Improved travel time reliability: with more lanes, hov ramps, and improved connectivity, travel times will become more reliable.

Aesthetics: the commuter experience is enhanced with community-driven aesthetic plans to beautify the corridor.

As for details, here’s one that might be overlooked: a new multi-use bike and pedestrian trail around centennial pkwy and sky pointe dr

N-DOT’s Centennial Bowl website has all this info and a whole lot more. Here’s the link: www.nevadaus95nw.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.