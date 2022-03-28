It’s what we all go through every day. And I’m not talking about the big road projects.

Technically, of course, it’s not true that every single intersection is a construction zone, but I want to acknowledge what we all say every day: it sure seems like the whole valley is a construction zone.

Like, if I didn’t tell you that the intersection in the video with this story is from Jones and Vegas Drive, would you be able to tell? No big deal here – or at most of the dozens and dozens and dozens of other grin-and-bear-it intersections. Just life in the concrete and asphalt jungle we call Las Vegas.

As long as I was in the area, though, I thought I’d show you the rubble left behind by the fire here just over a month ago that destroyed a meat market and shut down the mexican restaurant next door.

That 2-alarm no injury fire was February 24. It completely closed Jones at Vegas drive. Now it’s just another construction zone.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone. If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.