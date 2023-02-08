LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An “outside” scoop on a couple of not-so-secret “inside Las Vegas” back roads.

The roads on either side of I-15 are well-known to long-time Las Vegans – especially hospitality workers – as not-so-secret ways to get where you’re going without having to get on the freeway: Frank Sinatra to the east – and what for years was Industrial, now known as Dean Martin, to the west.

Today’s story is about the off-shoot from Dean Martin that gets you onto Flamingo. It’s one of those “if you know, you know” deals: Hotel Rio Drive.

You may have already discovered the outside scoop: Hotel Rio Drive between Flamingo and Dean Martin is closed for repaving and repair work.

The closure started Sunday night and is scheduled to wrap up Friday morning. So if you’ve never tried some of these not-so-secret “inside Las Vegas” roads, maybe you should check ’em out!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!

