What’s Driving You Crazy? – If (when!) Las Vegas gets a Superbowl, what about the road project at I-15 and Tropicana?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We talked the other day about the huge plan to rebuild I-15 at Tropicana. What if it isn’t finished by the time we get our own Superbowl?

After the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s presentation about the project to the Clark County Commission last week, Commissioner Michael Naft had a question about two years’ worth of traffic disruptions possibly throwing a penalty flag in the middle of our potential moment in the sportlight spotlight:

“I notice that that timeline bleeds right into the potential for a superbowl right here. Could you speak to special events more broadly and how the construction schedule will consider those major events?”

Consulting engineer Jack Sjostrom answered: “The design/builder that we select will be required to have I-15 and a certain number of lanes on Tropicana and adjacent roadways open during all special events that we identify and the Superbowl – obviously – would be one of those events.”

Of course, we first have to be awarded a Superbowl, which hasn’t happened – yet. We just have to hope that if & when we get one, drivers’ end zone celebrations won’t involve sidestepping construction cones and detour signs in the area.

