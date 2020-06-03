What’s Driving You Crazy? – I-15 repaving squeeze play

Breaking News
Wednesday, June 3, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Losing lanes on the south end of I-15.

Get ready for a repaving squeeze play for both directions of I-15 between Silverado Ranch and Sloan over the next 12 days.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says it’s going to take place in phases, with different stretches of each direction losing the two right lanes from 8 each evening until 5 each following morning.

The following images show the dates of the scheduled work and the areas affected:

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

