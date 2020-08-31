What’s Driving You Crazy? – I-15 at Tropicana could be the next Project Neon

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The future of the I-15 at Tropicana.

Construction on a new and improved interchange is scheduled to start late next year. The Nevada Dept of Transportation went over the project recently with the Clark County Commission. NDOT Senior Project Manager Jeff Lerud told commissioners a lane will be added to each direction of Tropicana at the 15. He said there will also be: “Triple left turn lanes and dual right turn lanes to northbound I-15 and southbound I-15 from Tropicana. Triple left turn lanes and triple right turn lanes at the northbound off-ramp, triple right turn lanes at the southbound off-ramp. And then we will also have a direct connect from southbound I-15 to eastbound Tropicana. One thing I’d like to note, too: from Dean Martin on the west to New York New York or Excalibur to the east we’re going to construct 10-foot sidewalks.”

Lerud points out that right now, sidewalks on trop don’t even run all the way from the freeway to Las Vegas Blvd, and that the ones that are there are 5 feet wide. The project is set for completion in 2024.

Here’s a link to tons more info:

Nevada Dept of Transportation’s I-15 / Tropicana Project

