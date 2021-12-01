What’s Driving You Crazy? – HUGE changes coming to I-15 and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A teeny tiny taste of things to come at I-15 and Tropicana

If you think it’s tough getting through rush-hour traffic on the 95/515 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern, the Nevada Dept of Transportation says “hold my beer.” (well, maybe not in those exact words, ok?)

Over the next few days you’ll see construction cones on the exit ramp from southbound I-15 to go west on Tropicana.

Over the next four years expect big time changes to both Tropicana over the 15 as well as ramp areas around Trop and the freeway, including the replacement of the current flyover that takes you from the south 15 to go east on Trop.

Over the next several months you’ll be seeing overnight shoulder, ramp and lane closures on the 15 between Flamingo and Warm Springs, all in preparation for the makeover of the entire area, which will take place in phases with tentative completion in 2025.

Here are the specifics on the short term work:

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2

Left shoulder closed on southbound I-15 ramp to westbound Tropicana

From 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 through 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3

Right lane closed on southbound I-15 ramp to westbound Tropicana

From 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6

Left lane closed on Tropicana onramp to southbound I-15

One left-turn lane on Tropicana to the southbound I-15 ramp closed

Here’s the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s website on the whole project:

CLICK HERE

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.