The roads on Mt Charleston may be back open, but the area is still recovering from August storms – and you can help.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary dropped a year’s worth of rain on the mountain in less than 24 hours.

The non-profit Southern Nevada Conservancy is hoping you’ll consider any size of financial donation on “Giving Tuesday,” which is next Tuesday the 28th.

The agency’s set a goal of $40,000 to buy a 4×4 pick-up truck for volunteer projects at the mountain’s most popular sites and trails.

They say a vehicle isn’t just transportation.

They call it the cornerstone of their commitment to forest restoration and safeguarding the fragile mountain ecosystem.

To help out with the Giving Tuesday campaign

