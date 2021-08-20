What’s Driving You Crazy? – How YOU can help decide where I-11 goes through Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You – yes: **YOU** – can help decide where i-11 goes through las vegas. Come on along!: We’re . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

I mentioned this last week when we talked about how there’s a good chance I-11 will head north out of town where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway. I hope you know that I-11 comes into Nevada at the Hoover Dam, bypassing Boulder City and then tagging along on what a lot of folks still call the 95/515 up to the southern 215 beltway. But how will it get from there to the Centennial Bowl?

In addition to the online public information meeting that opened Tuesday and runs until the end of next month, there are 5 in-person meetings scheduled:

August 31: 4 – 7 p.m. | Sahara West Library; 9600 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

September 1: 4 – 7 p.m. | Centennial Hills Community Center YMCA; Fun Zone, 6601 N Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131

September 7: 4 – 7 p.m. | Lifeguard Arena, Center Ice Room; 222 S Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015

September 14: 4 – 7 p.m. | RTC Southern Nevada, Conference Room 108, 600 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106

September 16: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. | Windmill Library; 7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113

PRESENTATION START TIMES

4 p.m. meetings | Presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. meeting | Presentation begins at 4 p.m.

You can check out NDOT’s website on the project by clicking HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!