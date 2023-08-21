LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Do you want to know how much rain has fallen in your neighborhood before you hit the road? It’s super easy to find out – and watch totals grow – in real time.

The Regional Flood Control District has an interactive map that covers all of southern Nevada. Each blue dot on the map represents a rain gauge.

From Boulder City, to Henderson and Las Vegas. To the northwest valley, to Nellis Air Force Base and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway area as well as the west and the southwest, it’s all in one place.

Not interested in the metro Las Vegas area? Zoom anywhere you want: Mesquite, northwest Arizona and southwest Utah. Or maybe you want to check on Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Kingman area. It’s wherever you move the map.

If you want, you can even put current real-time radar on top of the map.

You can click on any blue dot to see a bar graph breakdown of recent rain at that spot.

Thanks to everyone at the Regional Flood Control District, working hard every day to keep us safe and informed.

TO GO TO THE FLOOD DISTRICT’S INTERACTIVE RAIN MAP, CLICK – – – > HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

