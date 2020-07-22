What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to send us video

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A whole new way for you to communicate with “What’s Driving You Crazy?”

It’s so revolutionary it might just catch on, because I don’t think anyone’s ever tried this before [sarcasm].

You take your phone and turn on the camera. Then you put it on a tripod. It’s ok if you don’t have one, because they already thought of that. There’s this thing you can tap on your phone camera thing and all of a sudden it, like, turns the camera around and it’s you talking into your phone camera. And when you have it on “video,” you just yap at me. It’s like a video selfie:

“Hey Nate, y’know what’s driving me crazy? – when people don’t pull over for emergency vehicles that are running with their lights and sirens!”

If you feel like doing more – whether it’s pictures, or video – that’s fine, too!

Just please hold your phone sideways. If you’re still not sure how this might work, or if you don’t know how to get the video off your phone, don’t worry: ask the kids or grandkids or the neighbor kids. They’ll help you.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE WHEN YOU’RE DRIVING!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.