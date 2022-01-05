What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to report faulty traffic signals

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Here’s our periodic “Junior Traffic Buddy” lesson in reporting traffic signal issues.

Viewer Shari writes:

“During afternoon rush hour, traffic backs up onto the westbound southern 215 beltway exit to Durango/Sunset and causes a very dangerous situation.”

Shari, I suggest you – and anyone who’s ever sent in intersection specific emails – visit the Regional Transportation Commission’s website “seeingorangenv.com.” It includes email addresses and a phone number where your call *will* be answered by a real person – between the hours of 5am and 11pm Monday through Friday, and 7am to 8pm weekends. The number 702 901-8400 is in the online version of this – along with all our stories – on our 8newsnow.com website. Click “Traffic” then “Driving You Crazy.”

Thanks for writing in, Shari.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.