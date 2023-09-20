LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer asks about the Formula 1 text updates we mentioned the other day.

As we inch closer to the big race in November on and around the Las Vegas Strip, organizers offered a new way to stay on top of the preparations and how they may affect you.

Laura writes:

“What is the number to get the Sunday evening text updates?”

Here you go, Laura: text “F 1 L V” (don’t text the quotation marks) to 3 1 9 9 6.

They’ll text you back a website, where you scroll down to see the lighting installation schedule, as well as the final paving rundown.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! Remember: when you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and even video of whatever you’re talking about will really help tell your story.



Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.