LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project.

After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.

So what do you do with Trop closed? The easy answer is Flamingo or Russell for east west travel, right? Well, that *sounds* good – – until you stop to realize that *thousands* of other drivers will be thinking the exact same thing.

So – here are three suggestions for you for your east-west travel while Trop is closed: Desert Inn, Harmon, or Hacienda.

Again: this all starts Saturday night after Golden Knights game.

We’ll let that sink in for a couple of days before tackling the even bigger closure:

I-15 in both directions between Flamingo and Russell.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone