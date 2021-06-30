What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to avoid the “Big Squeeze” on the 95/515 east of the Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The best ways to get around the Big Squeeze on the 95/515 on the east side of the Spaghetti Bowl.

Because of the big traffic impact of this project, I hope you don’t mind my harping on it. My goal? To see fewer cars getting jammed up in the 2-lane slowdowns in both directions of the freeway.

For southbound 95 drivers to *completely* avoid the work area, I recommend getting off the freeway *before* the Spaghetti Bowl – Decatur, Valley View, Rancho – and heading either down to Charleston or up to Washington, then heading east to Eastern, where you can work your way back to the 95/515.

For northbound drivers, the delays will likely reach Charleston, so that might be a good place to exit and head west. Yes, you may lose some time in surface-street traffic, but it might beat the headache of staying in the rolling parking lot of the freeway. Plenty of options for getting back on the 95 from Charleston, including the I-15, Rancho, Valley View or even Decatur.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.